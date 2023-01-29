Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average is $228.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

