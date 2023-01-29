Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.22.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

