Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,321 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.