Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,177 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.26 and its 200 day moving average is $217.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

