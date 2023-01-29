Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,388 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

