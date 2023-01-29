Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,951 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

