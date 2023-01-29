Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,408.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

