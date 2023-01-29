Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Up 139.4% in January

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 117.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.