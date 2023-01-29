Barclays Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $90.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GE. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,774.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

