Barclays PLC Acquires 618 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.