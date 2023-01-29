Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

