Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,775 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.93% of Nkarta worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Nkarta Stock Down 0.6 %

NKTX stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

