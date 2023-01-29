Barclays PLC Buys 329,059 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 2,163.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fluence Energy worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

