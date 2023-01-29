Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Cramer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

