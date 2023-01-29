Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 384,252 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.46% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,784,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 410,727 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.37 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.