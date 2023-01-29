Barclays PLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 91,258 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 405,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

