Barclays PLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after purchasing an additional 352,436 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 442,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

