Barclays PLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

