Barclays PLC Has $5.30 Million Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.81% of DTRT Health Acquisition worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTRT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

DTRT Health Acquisition Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

