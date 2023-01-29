Barclays PLC Increases Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Grifols worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 9.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 115,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $9.23 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Grifols

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.