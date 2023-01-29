Barclays PLC Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of PVH worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 102.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $105.43.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

