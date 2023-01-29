Barclays PLC Purchases 190,716 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,716 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Canada Goose worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $25,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

