Barclays PLC Purchases 221,781 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

ACAD stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

