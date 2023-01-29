Barclays PLC Purchases 67,478 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 205.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Weibo by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Weibo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 139,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 81.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 361,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Weibo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Price Performance

Weibo stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.31 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

