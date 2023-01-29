Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

