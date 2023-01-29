Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,299 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of DigitalBridge Group worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.9 %

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of DBRG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.