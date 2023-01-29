Barclays PLC Sells 200,455 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,222,000 after buying an additional 5,744,951 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 139.0% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 8,771,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after buying an additional 5,102,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 890.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,715 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,342,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on YMM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

