Barclays Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $51.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of SHAK opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $19,656,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

