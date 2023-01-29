Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 1.5 %

BBY stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.