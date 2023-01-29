BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 373.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,141 shares of company stock worth $1,862,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.