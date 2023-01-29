BitShares (BTS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.69 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 12% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and approximately $33.69 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009168 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001922 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,506 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

