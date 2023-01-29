Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,782. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:SQ opened at $83.83 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
