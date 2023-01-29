Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,782. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $83.83 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

