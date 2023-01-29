Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

