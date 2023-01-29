Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 868.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after acquiring an additional 648,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 508,869 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,854,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,595,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 62.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 0.5 %

BOX opened at $32.12 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.