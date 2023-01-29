Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

NYSE MNRL opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

