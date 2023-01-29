Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

