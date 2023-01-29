C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

