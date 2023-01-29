Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

