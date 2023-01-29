Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

