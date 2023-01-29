CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

