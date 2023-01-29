Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of CLS opened at $13.20 on Friday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 421.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 245,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 91.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 433,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 207,744 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

