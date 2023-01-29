Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

GTLS opened at $127.83 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.16.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.