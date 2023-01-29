Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 358 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Trading Up 1.0 %

FMC opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

