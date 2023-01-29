Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 3,872 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,308 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

