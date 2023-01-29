Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

