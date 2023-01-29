Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after buying an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after buying an additional 172,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,493,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $238.73 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

