Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

