Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 205 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of TTWO opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

