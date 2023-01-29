Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 219 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,670,000 after acquiring an additional 242,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

ALGN stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.93.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

