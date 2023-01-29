Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 603 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in STERIS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in STERIS by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in STERIS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.95. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,873.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.